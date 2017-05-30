Men jump railing at West Edmonton Mall, crash through roof of Cinnzeo shop

A video is making the rounds online showing a young man crashing through the roof of a bake shop after jumping over the second-story railing of an Edmonton shopping mall.

The video shot at West Edmonton Mall shows two young men on the second floor near the Deep Sea Adventure lagoon, an indoor lake inside the world-famous mall.

The men jump over the railing and on to the roof of a Cinnzeo cinnamon bun shop located below. The first teen jumps on a solid portion of the roof, but the second teen jumped onto a transparent area and crashed through, landing inside the shop below.

A security alarm can be heard going off at the end of the 13-second clip. It’s unclear when the video was shot, but the mall appeared closed at the time.

The video was posted to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook over the past two days.

Edmonton police are looking into the incident but as of Tuesday morning, a formal report had not been filed.

Global News reached out to the mall for comment, but as of publishing had not received a reply.