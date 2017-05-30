Alberta lawmakers react after B.C. Greens, New Democrats strike deal

As the caucuses of British Columbia’s NDP and Green parties are set to vote on a deal that would see them form government in that province, some Alberta politicians spoke out Monday to say a NDP-Green coalition government shouldn’t prevent Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project from going forward.

“The federal government was in a position to be able to grant approvals, they have granted those approvals and we are committed to moving forward with our pipeline,” said Alberta Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman shortly after the tentative deal was announced on Monday.

B.C.’s Liberal party fell one seat short of winning a majority government in the May 9 election and official cooperation between the Greens and New Democrats would scuttle the Liberals attempt to continue running the province.

Both the Greens and New Democrats have expressed opposition to the Trans Mountain project, which would see the capacity of a pipeline running from Alberta to Burnaby, B.C., nearly triple its capacity.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been the subject of angry protests in B.C. and is facing numerous court challenges.

Alberta has obtained intervener status in court challenges of the project filed by municipalities and First Nations in southwest B.C.

However, Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said Monday he is concerned about how a Green-NDP government might change things and called on Ottawa to make sure the project goes ahead.

“There is some opportunity for provincial governments to slow projects down,” Jean said. “Although I would suggest that the federal government has an obligation to put through approved projects and to do all that they possibly can.”

Shortly after the tentative deal to form government was announced, a spokesperson for Kinder Morgan said his company expects its share listing for the Trans Mountain expansion will go ahead on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company hopes the initial public offering will raise $1.75 billion to help fund the $7.4-billion project.

Details about the tentative deal between the Greens and New Democrats are expected to emerge after the parties’ caucuses vote on the accord.

