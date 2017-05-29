Man arrested in connection to 2015 West Kelowna homicide

RCMP arrested a man over the weekend in connection to the 2015 homicide of Hazel Budiongan, who was found dead inside her West Kelowna home on Nov. 4, 2015.

West Kelowna RCMP were called to the home to attend to a fire on Boucherie Road and discovered the 37-year-old’s body.

Hazel’s death and the blaze were treated as suspicious.

“On May 26, 2017, police arrested 57-year-old Kevin Costin for the alleged murder of Hazel Budiongan,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment, said in a news release. “Costin has been charged with 2nd degree murder, arson and indignity to human remains. He is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Law Courts on May 29, 2017.”

“The 18 month long investigation culminated in the identifying of the person alleged to be responsible for her death and charge approval being received from Crown Counsel based on the investigations findings,” Insp. Anna Marie Mallard, Regional Operations Officer / Investigative Services Officer of the Kelowna Regional Detachment said. “Throughout the course of this investigation our officers remained committed to finding who was responsible for Hazel’s death.”

“Both Hazel and her family deserved this,” adds Insp. Mallard. “By finding who was responsible we are hopeful of providing a sense of closure for Hazel’s loved ones and answers to the community that was affected by this terrible tragedy,” she adds.

Costin lived in the Kelowna area prior to his arrest and was the husband of Budiongan at the time of her death.