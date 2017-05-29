Prince Albert, Sask. affordable housing project opens

Four new single-family affordable homes have officially opened in Prince Albert, Sask.

The new homes will offer support services for large families receiving crisis or life-skills assistance in the northern Saskatchewan city.

The homes are a joint project between the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, and the River Bank Development Corporation (RBDC).

RBDC executive director Brian Howell said the project would not have come together without the support of the two levels of government, which jointly provided $440,000 under the Canada-Saskatchewan investment in affordable housing agreement.

“I want to express our appreciation to the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan for their support on this project which will improve our communities and the lives of our families,” Howell said in a release.

The project consisted of buying and renovating the four homes, which have an average size of 1,588 square feet.

Renovations to the homes included developing one- or two-bedrooms in the basement.

RBDC is a non-profit corporation which promotes social and economic development in Prince Albert’s low-income community.