Where to celebrate Canada Day 150 if you can’t make it to Ottawa

To celebrate Canada’s sesquicentennial year, Ottawa has been pegged as the place to be – but it’s not the only place to party and show your Canadian pride.

While visitor number estimates to Canada’s capital city are unknown, Ottawa’s city council is anticipating such an influx of people to the area that they’re forecasting a shortage of hotel rooms in and around the city.

And according to Canadian Heritage, the country’s capital already sees about 350,000 visitors on any given Canada Day. So considering this year will be Canada’s big celebratory year, it’s safe to say Ottawa – which has a population of 934,243 people, according to Statistics Canada – will be flooded with even more bodies than the city can imagine.

So if you’re thinking of celebrating Canada’s big birthday but are afraid you won’t make it to Ottawa, there are other places across the country that promise to throw some really big and memorable parties.

From west to east and everything in between, here’s but a short list of festivities to check out on July 1st.

Victoria, B.C.

The party starts early on Canada’s west coast in Victoria with an 11-day celebration.

From June 21 to July 1, Victoria will host celebrations throughout the city at multiple venues. The party will end with a bang with a display of fireworks on Canada Day.

Music, food and multiculturalism is at the centre of the festivities with each day holding its own theme.

Examples of themes include National Aboriginal Day, Latin/Reggae Day, Country Day, EDM Day and more.

Musical acts headlining the last weekend are Tegan and Sarah on June 30 and the Arkells on July 1.

Admission to all of the locations are free.

Vancouver, B.C.

Enjoy Canada Day at the country’s second-largest celebration (following Ottawa) at Canada Place in Vancouver.

This two-day party is a celebration that dates back about 30 years.

This year, there will be four stages filled with musical performances, a parade through downtown Vancouver and a “multi-community fireworks show” that can be viewed throughout the Lower Mainland, according to the Canada Place website.

Among the musical performances are Sam Roberts, Fefe Dobson, Emerson Drive, Dragonette and more.

There will also be a list of other family friendly activities like a pancake breakfast, a fun zone and youth zone, among others.

Calgary, Alta.

The one-day event plans to have multiple celebrations happening across several different venues in the city that start as early at 9 a.m.

Fort Calgary, Confederation Park, Olympic Plaza, Studio Bell National Music Centre, Cultural China Town and Prince’s Island Park are among the list of places where you can take part in the celebration.

There will be petting zoos, pancake breakfasts and other children’s activities. Other highlights include a street fair and pop-up retail park, cultural and street shows and local musical performances.

Edmonton, Alta.

Alberta’s capital city has something going on at every hour for young and old.

Adults looking for a fancy night out can start their partying earlier on June 30 at the Canada150In150 Red Tie Gala at the Fairmont Hotel MacDonald. It will be a night of fine cuisine and wine pairings and musical entertainment.

Starting at noon on July 1, people can check out the free event that is the Canada Day Family Street Festival at Ford Hall, Rogers Place.

Then the party really gets going with headlining act Sarah McLachlan at the Rogers Place Arena. Tickets are needed for this event and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Regina, Sask.

It’s a four-day party in Regina from June 21 to July 1.

The first day will begin with National Aboriginal Day. The festivities will then continue on June 24 with the Célébration de la francophonie canadienne, and then again on June 27 with Canadian Multiculturalism Day.

Each day will present unique learning opportunities, sporting challenges, dance, theatrical performances and musical talent.

Everything will come together on Canada Day on July 1 with the city’s fireworks display.

Toronto, Ont.

It’s another multi-day celebration, this time in Toronto.

From June 30 to July 3, musical acts will be performing at either of the two stages at Nathan Phillips Square.

However, for one day only – on Canada Day – three more locations throughout the city will also have musical performances: Mel Lastman Square, Humber Bay Park West and Scarborough Civic Centre.

Headliners are the Barenaked Ladies, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Ron Sexsmith, Belly and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. Other acts include The Lytics, Basia Bulat and rap duo Deen Squad.

Each night will end with a fireworks display.

Montreal, Que.

It’s all about the kids during the day-long celebrations in Montreal.

From crafts to sports, artwork and dance and even an inflatable village, kids will have a great time ringing in Canada Day.

At night, however, it will be playtime for adults with a list of musical performances starting at 8:30 p.m.

Musical acts include Funk Lion, King Melrose, Renée Wilkin and more at either the Old Port Promenade or Bonsecours Basin Park.

And then cap off the night with a fireworks display.

Saint John, N.B.

What better way to celebrate Canada’s birthday than to take it back to the beginning to celebrate in the country’s first incorporated city?

One of the largest celebrations in New Brunswick, the festivities actually begin the night before during the city’s annual Canada Day countdown on June 30.

Described as a New Year’s Eve-style celebration, partiers ring in Canada’s birthday with entertainment and a fireworks show.

The next day expect more music, food and free admission into several local attractions.

There will also be the official opening ceremonies Canada Day People Parade, the Saint John City Market and another fireworks display to end the festivities.

Halifax, N.S.

There’s a little something for everyone in Halifax on Canada Day.

History buffs can head to the Halifax Citadel and travel back in time with several demonstrations that are planned, like the firing of the iconic noon gun and the traditional 21-gun salute, followed by several bands and choirs.

Continue the historical theme by visiting the Dominion Day “Old Time” Village Fair and learn how to make doughnuts, play family fun games and see the model boat display.

Finish the day with headliner musical act Deadmau5 at the Main Stage at the Halifax Common– a stage design which is sure to bring you into the future with its unique design.

Local favourite Matt Mays will also be performing.

