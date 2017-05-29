Quebec City mosque shooting: Accused yet to receive all the evidence

A judge hearing arguments in the case of the accused Quebec City mosque shooter is expressing concern about delays due to incomplete evidence disclosed by the Crown.

READ MORE: Lettre à toi: Quebecers write touching messages to families of victims of mosque shooting

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, is facing six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm after six men were shot dead in a mosque on Jan. 29.

The judge told both sides his concerns have to do with the Jordan decision handed down by the Supreme Court of Canada last year.

READ MORE: Quebec City mosque left with blood stains, bullet holes after deadly shooting

The country’s highest court ruled legal proceedings cannot exceed 18 months in provincial courts and 30 months in Superior Court in order to respect a citizen’s right to be tried within a reasonable period of time.

WATCH BELOW: Shock follows mosque shooting

Thomas Jacques says additional evidence was given to the defence Monday, but the disclosure process is not complete.

READ MORE: ‘Islamophobia exists,’ Montreal Muslim community in shock following Quebec City mosque attack

Among the elements still pending are reports on ballistics and details of what was extracted from seized computers.