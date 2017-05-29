City of Saskatoon launches 2018 Citizen Budget

The City of Saskatoon is looking for input to its 2018 budget.

The 2018 Citizen Budget launched on Monday, which will allow people to offer feedback on where tax dollars should be spent.

“This online tool provides an opportunity for citizens to share their priorities and preferences, by telling us what matters most when it comes to the service levels the city provides,” Carla Blumers, the city’s director of communications, said in a release.

As each choice is made in 12 categories, the amount of the property tax will change in real time so property owners can see the effect on their tax bill.

“Citizen Budget allows you to see the impact that investment changes in service levels can have on your property taxes,” Blumers said.

“The online tool has investment sliders which residents can select to either maintain the City’s current service levels, increase or decrease them for each service or program.”

Over 800 people provided feedback in 2016 and officials hope more get involved this year to be a part of the annual budget process.

The feedback will then be considered by administration staff and city council prior to the budget review in October.

City council will also use other factors in determining spending requirements, such as inflation, population growth and service level changes.

Forms are also available at the info desk at city hall for those wishing to submit written comments and feedback.

The last day to submit feedback is June 25, 2017.