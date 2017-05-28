North Korea test-launches likely ballistic missile, Japan protests provocation

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) – North Korea fired what appeared to be a short-range Scud missile on Monday that flew about 450 km (280 miles) and landed in the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s military said, coming after a series of test-launches of missiles in recent weeks.

The launch was immediately reported to President Moon Jae-in, who called a meeting of the National Security Council at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the South Korean office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The projectile was likely a ballistic missile, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said citing an unidentified source.

Japan has protested against North Korea‘s latest launch of a missile, which appears to have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.

“This ballistic missile launch by North Korea is highly problematic from the perspective of the safety of shipping and air traffic and is a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions,” Suga told reporters in televised remarks.

“Japan absolutely cannot tolerate North Korea‘s repeated provocative actions. We have strongly protested to North Korea and condemn its actions in the strongest terms.”

North Korea last test-fired a ballistic missile on May 21 towards the sea off its east coast and on Sunday said it had tested a new anti-aircraft weapon supervised by leader Kim Jong Un.

A White House official said President Donald Trump has been briefed about the launch.