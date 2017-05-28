Fentanyl
May 28, 2017 3:44 pm

Man dies in possible fentanyl overdose in South Osborne

By Reporter  Global News

Manitoba RCMP process packages of fentanyl they seized from the mail stream in Canada.

Manitoba RCMP
WINNIPEG – A man has died after a suspected fentanyl overdose in Winnipeg.

Emergency personnel were called to a possible drug overdose at around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

A man was found dead and naloxone was administered to a female patient on-scene who was then taken to hospital.

“Fentanyl may have played a role in this incident,” said Cst. Jay Murray with the Winnipeg Police Service.

Three police officers who were inside the suite where the overdose took place were also taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

