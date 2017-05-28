Canada
May 28, 2017 8:22 am
Updated: May 28, 2017 8:45 am

Ambulance stolen in Cambridge leads to overnight high-speed chase that ends in Wasaga Beach

By

A stolen ambulance from Cambridge Memorial Hospital followed in a high-speed chase through a number of cities in Southwestern Ontario on Sunday morning.

Photo by Jeremy Cohn (Global News Toronto)
A A

The OPP have arrested a male suspect following a high speed chase of an ambulance that was stolen in Cambridge.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and the pursuit ensued through Halton region, the GTA and into Wasaga Beach, where the suspect was apprehended around 6:30 a.m. after a chase that lasted several hours.

Global cameraman Jeremy Cohn managed to capture video of the pursuit, as the suspect driver drove through a number of cities with the emergency lights on the entire time.

According to investigators, the ambulance was stolen from Cambridge Memorial Hospital shortly after midnight.

There were no injuries reported and it’s not known at this time what charges the suspect will face.

Anyone with information can contact the Ontario Provincial Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 AM640, a division of Corus Entertainment

Report an error
am640
Ambulance
Cambridge
Cambridge Memorial Hospital
Global News Toronto
Greater Toronto Area
GTA
Halton
Jeremy Cohn
stolen ambulance
Toronto
Wasaga Beach

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News