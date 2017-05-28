Ambulance stolen in Cambridge leads to overnight high-speed chase that ends in Wasaga Beach

The OPP have arrested a male suspect following a high speed chase of an ambulance that was stolen in Cambridge.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and the pursuit ensued through Halton region, the GTA and into Wasaga Beach, where the suspect was apprehended around 6:30 a.m. after a chase that lasted several hours.

Global cameraman Jeremy Cohn managed to capture video of the pursuit, as the suspect driver drove through a number of cities with the emergency lights on the entire time.

VIDEO: Ambulance stolen in Cambridge, chased through Halton, Toronto, Brampton. Pursuit now terminated, unit last spotted in Richmond Hill. pic.twitter.com/Nk5WR5KsX4 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) May 28, 2017

According to investigators, the ambulance was stolen from Cambridge Memorial Hospital shortly after midnight.

There were no injuries reported and it’s not known at this time what charges the suspect will face.

Anyone with information can contact the Ontario Provincial Police or Crime Stoppers.