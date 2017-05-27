‘We all have to pitch in’: Volunteers gather in Pierrefonds for big cleanup

On Saturday, volunteers from all over the Greater Montreal area went door-to-door in Pierrefonds to check on those whose homes were devastated by floods.

Around 200 people scoured the streets, equipped with rakes and shovels, eager to help anyone who needed it.

“We all have to pitch in,” said Pointe-Claire resident and volunteer, Chris Wilson. “Particularly [for] people down here, who have basically lost everything, they don’t have the energy anymore to do it for themselves, so they need our help.”

Volunteers said spending their Saturday removing sandbags, cleaning flood debris and removing furniture out of homes, was the least they could do.

“In Montreal, we all come together in times of need,” said Côte Saint-Luc resident and volunteer, Jordan Luden. “It’s a great way to show your support, even if it didn’t affect you personally. To come out here and see all the people who have been affected, and to do whatever you can to help them.”

Members of the @CanadianForces removing sandbags along the Rivière des Prairies in #Pierrefonds. pic.twitter.com/Z0OszWiltM — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) May 27, 2017

The Canadian Army also came to remove sandbags behind apartment buildings along the Rivière des Prairies.

Montreal Mayor, Denis Coderre said it’s important for flood victims to know that they’re not alone in picking up the pieces.

“We are behind you, we are there to give you a hand,” Coderre said. “When the cameras will leave, we’re still there. We’re there before, during and after.”

.@DenisCoderre & @BeisJim in Pierrefonds, thanking volunteers that are taking place in today's big clean-up operation. pic.twitter.com/cX2y6O9KKh — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) May 27, 2017

Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough Mayor, Jim Beis, said he’s confident the community will be even stronger after this.

“We still have many months to go before we can really get back to some normalcy in the community, but this is a great start,” he said.