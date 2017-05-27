Recipe: Duck confit corndog with beer mustard
Jason Harper, head chef at Parallel 49 Brewing Company, shares his recipe for duck confit corndog with beer mustard.
Corndog Recipe
* 20g thyme
* 15g rosemary
* 12g garlic
* 200g salt
* 90g sugar
* 2 bay leaves
* cure duck for 24 hours.
* confit at 127F for 13 hours
* shred and press into sheet pan.
Cornbread Batter Recipe
* 300g cake flour
* 200g cornmeal
* 90g sugar
* 30g salt
* 1 egg
* 10g baking powder
* 10ml vanilla
Beer Mustard Recipe
* 200ml Yellow Mustard Seeds
* 100ml Brown Mustard Seeds
* 150ml Malt Vinegar
* 1 Shallot
* 50ml brown sugar
* 15ml allspice
* 10ml tumeric
* 200 ml Japenese Mayo
* Salt to taste
