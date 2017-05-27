Recipe: Duck confit corndog with beer mustard

Jason Harper, head chef at Parallel 49 Brewing Company, shares his recipe for duck confit corndog with beer mustard.

Corndog Recipe

* 20g thyme

* 15g rosemary

* 12g garlic

* 200g salt

* 90g sugar

* 2 bay leaves

* cure duck for 24 hours.

* confit at 127F for 13 hours

* shred and press into sheet pan.

Cornbread Batter Recipe

* 300g cake flour

* 200g cornmeal

* 90g sugar

* 30g salt

* 1 egg

* 10g baking powder

* 10ml vanilla

Beer Mustard Recipe

* 200ml Yellow Mustard Seeds

* 100ml Brown Mustard Seeds

* 150ml Malt Vinegar

* 1 Shallot

* 50ml brown sugar

* 15ml allspice

* 10ml tumeric

* 200 ml Japenese Mayo

* Salt to taste

