May 27, 2017 1:37 pm

Recipe: Duck confit corndog with beer mustard

By Staff Global News
Jason Harper, head chef at Parallel 49 Brewing Company, shares his recipe for duck confit corndog with beer mustard.

Corndog Recipe

* 20g thyme
* 15g rosemary
* 12g garlic
* 200g salt
* 90g sugar
* 2 bay leaves
* cure duck for 24 hours.
* confit at 127F for 13 hours
* shred and press into sheet pan.

Cornbread Batter Recipe

* 300g cake flour
* 200g cornmeal
* 90g sugar
* 30g salt
* 1 egg
* 10g baking powder
* 10ml vanilla

Beer Mustard Recipe

* 200ml Yellow Mustard Seeds
* 100ml Brown Mustard Seeds
* 150ml Malt Vinegar
* 1 Shallot
* 50ml brown sugar
* 15ml allspice
* 10ml tumeric
* 200 ml Japenese Mayo
* Salt to taste

