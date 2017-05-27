Home extensively damaged in fire near Edmonton
A house was completely gutted by a fire Friday night west of Edmonton.
It happened just after 5 p.m. at Range Road 261 and Township 533.
Nine fire trucks from the Acheson Fire Department responded to the blaze.
Fire investigators believe an electronic mosquito repeller shorted and started the fire on the back deck of the home.
The house suffered extensive damage and is a total loss.
