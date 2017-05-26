Firefighters Union upset after alleged drinking and driving incident

A Regina Professional Fire Fighter’s Association upcoming golf tournament has been cancelled after an alleged drinking and driving incident with local firefighters.

The firefighters attended a golf tournament and afterward went to Leopold’s North. There were direct complaints from the Leopold’s staff about the firefighters’ behavior and they were ask to leave. One of the firefighters allegedly got behind the wheel after leaving the establishment.

The firefighters Local 181 members and retirees union put out a statement regarding the incident.

“Behaviour by a few has definitely put a bad image of all of us in the public eye. Let us be clear that these actions were both active and retired L181 members. Many of you have seen the Facebook post about one of our members driving after drinking inside of Leo’s also there were direct complaints from Leopolds staff about our behaviour and how we treated them while there,” the statement read.

Due to the actions of a few firefighters the union’s upcoming golf tournament on June 12 at Deer Valley will be cancelled.

Union President Kevin Tetlow told Global News that they are cancelling the event because public behavior is important.

The Union added that this is not the first time there has been poor behavior at an event like this, and they are not willing to put their name on these events any longer.

No one has been charged after this incident.

Below is the full letter that the Union sent to its members: