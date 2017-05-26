Jessica Theriault to chair Saskatchewan Mining Association

History has been made in Saskatchewan’s mining sector.

For the very first time in its 52 years of existence, the Saskatchewan Mining Association (SMA) has elected a woman to lead the organization.

Jessica Theriault is currently the director of environmental affairs at the Mosaic Company.

She’s been chosen to chair the SMA for a two-year term, and is calling the opportunity a privilege.

“Given the importance of mining to the Saskatchewan and Canadian economies, and the strength of our industry’s reputation, my focus as chair will be to ensure that we continue to deliver, but also drive improvements across the sector,” Theriault said in a statement.

The SMA’s newly elected vice-chair, Tammy Van Lambalgen, is also a woman.

Van Lambalgen is vice-president of corporate affairs and general counsel for Areva Resources Canada.

The association calls these developments a significant milestone for the growth of female leadership in the mining industry.

It added that it will help raise the profile of women in the mining industry and shine a light on the rewarding careers they can have in the sector.

The SMA represents mining and exploration companies that operate in Saskatchewan.