Saskatchewan tops ranking for mining investment: Fraser Institute

The Fraser Institute ranks Saskatchewan as the top jurisdiction in the world for mining investment.

A new report from the Fraser Institute is painting a rosy picture of mining in Saskatchewan.

The report, released Tuesday, said Saskatchewan and Manitoba are the most attractive places in the world for mining companies to invest.

Saskatchewan placed second in the 2015 survey while Manitoba was ranked 19.

The survey ranks 104 jurisdictions around the world on a number of factors.

“Competitive tax regimes, efficient permitting procedures and certainty surrounding environmental regulations and land-claims have vaulted Saskatchewan and Manitoba to the top in the eyes of miners looking to invest,” Kenneth Green, a senior director at the Fraser Institute and a co-author of the report, said in a statement.

Western Australia ranked third followed by Nevada and Finland.

