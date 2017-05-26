5 Montreal stories you must read this week: May 26

From a zero-waste initiative to protect the environment and striking construction workers, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Vandalizing small businesses

“We are working class people doing our best to open a small business.”

Residents and businesses in Saint-Henri are scared after recent acts of vandalism.

READ THE STORY: Anarchist group claims responsibility for Saint-Henri vandalism

Zero waste

“You can save the planet one gesture at a time. You keep your container. You keep your mason jar at home, and then you reuse them.”

A new movement in Vaudreuil-Dorion is encouraging residents to bring their own reusable containers while shopping.

READ THE STORY: ‘Zero waste’ initiative takes off in Vaudreuil-Dorion

Undocumented and blind

“There’s no way I could see a doctor without paying. I suffer a lot because I am non-status.”

A blind, undocumented woman says she was denied access to rehabilitation services by the Montreal Association for the Blind, despite the City of Montreal’s declaration that it is a sanctuary city.

READ THE STORY: Undocumented blind woman claims to be denied services in Montreal, newly-named sanctuary city

On strike

The striking workers explained they’re not looking for more money, but striving for more time with family.

Construction workers in Quebec are on strike after contract negotiations between the union and the government broke down.

READ THE STORY: Striking Quebec construction workers march for family time

Festival safety

“Now we frisk at the door, search bags — we do that whole level of security that maybe a couple of years ago we didn’t do.”

In light of the Manchester Arena explosion, many Montrealers are asking how safe they are attending festivals and other major events in the city.

READ THE STORY: Will Montreal event venues increase security in the wake of Manchester attack?

