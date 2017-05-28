This week on Focus Montreal: May 27

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community, and brings their stories into focus.

It airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

Terrorism and its impact

The images of panic and chaos inside Europe’s largest indoor concert venue Monday night as thousands of spectators – mostly children – ran for their lives after a deadly blast killed 22 people and injured hundreds in Manchester, England –are forever burned into our collective consciousness.

In Montreal, there are growing concerns over safety and festival organizers are on high alert, as are many Montrealers — many of whom admit harbouring a sense of fear with recent events hitting so close to home.

Concordia University associate professor and extremism expert André Gagné sat down with senior anchor Jamie Orchard to talk about the impact of these types of attacks.

Ancient doppelganger?

Have you ever wondered if there’s someone out there who looks just like you?

For the last two decades, Montreal-based photographer François Brunelle has travelled the world photographing doppelgangers.

Brunelle gained incredible recognition for his project called I’m Not a Lookalike! — his pictures even featured in New York Times Magazine.

Nowadays, the local artist is busy sifting through more than 100,000 submissions from people around the world hoping to find their “ancient” twin.

It’s part of an upcoming exhibit called My 2,000-Year-Old Double which will be displayed at the Musée de la Civilization in Quebec City in the fall.

Brunelle dropped by Focus Montreal studios to talk about the project and the inspiration that drives his work.

My 2,000-Year-Old Double is expected to be on display for a year, starting on October 24, 2018.

To submit or view more pictures, visit the artist’s website.

International Missing Children’s Day

Thursday, May 25, marked International Missing Children’s Day — a day set aside to remember the many children who have been stolen from their families.

Every year, the day acts as a reminder to renew efforts to reunite missing children with their loved ones.

Once again this year, the Montreal-based Missing Children’s Network commemorated the day by honouring those who are still missing.

Pina Arcamone from the Missing Children’s Network discusses her work and the importance of setting aside a day for missing children.