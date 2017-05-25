River valley trails closed in Edmonton Thursday after wind storm

The city of Edmonton said Thursday the river valley trails were closed because of downed trees and flooding.

People were asked to avoid the general area while crews worked to restore safe conditions.

On Wednesday, wind gusts as high as 107 km/h were reported in Edmonton and parts of the city saw rainfall totals of 40 millimetres by 6 p.m., according to Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

The storm resulted in power outages that affected thousands of people across the city and surrounding areas.

Crews were still working on restoring power Thursday morning.

About 2,300 Fortis Alberta customers were still without power Thursday, but crews were working on site with a goal of restoring it by 9:30 a.m.

Due to fallen trees and flooding, river valley trails are closed. Please avoid while crews restore safe conditions. https://t.co/qCuDZdeVcg — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) May 25, 2017

Firefighters said the roof at the Riverbend Athletic Club partially collapsed during the storm and people inside were forced out. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews were called to the facility at about 4 p.m. and were inside assessing the damage but they said it appeared to be extensive. The building needs to be checked for structural damage and fire officials said to expect the building to be shut down for some time.

All events at the facility have been cancelled until at least Friday.

Please avoid multi-use paths and trails. Flooding and downed trees have made these areas unsafe. #yegparks — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) May 25, 2017

Please call 311 for downed trees on City property or those covering roads, alleys & sidewalks. Private property is residents responsibility. — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) May 25, 2017

