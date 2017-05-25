Canada
May 25, 2017 7:43 am
Updated: May 25, 2017 7:48 am

Graco child seats recalled because webbing might not hold kids in a crash

By Staff The Canadian Press

Graco recalls 1,393 'My Ride 65' car seats due to a defect with harness webbing. Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Courtesy Graco
Graco Children’s products is recalling 1,393 child car seats in Canada due to a problem with harness webbing.

An advisory Wednesday from the company’s Canadian division says the recall covers “My Ride 65” seats which were made between May 14, 2014 and July 30, 2014.

The affected model numbers are the following:

  • 1910553 with manufacturing date range 05/14/2014 through 07/18/2014
  • 1910552  with manufacturing date range 07/11/2014 through 7/30/2014
  • 1910395 with manufacturing date 5/14/2014
graco model

A sample label shows where to look for the model number on the car seat. Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Graco Children's products
webbing sample label

A sample label on harness webbing shows date code. Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Graco Children's products

It says harness webbing on the car seats failed to meet Canadian standards for breaking strength.

Graco says it will provide free replacement kits with new harness restraints and installation instructions.

While waiting for a replacement kit, the company says consumers may continue to use “My Ride 65” convertible car seats.

The company has issued a similar recall in the United States affecting more than 25,000 car seats.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

