COMMENTARY: C2MTL promises hope, creativity and a whole lot of girl power

In its 6th year, C2MTL kicked off with a promise of hope, inspiration and a call from Jean-François Bouchard, chairperson of the conference, to “participate in the rethinking of our collective future.”

A small feat? No, but based on the resounding applause and positive murmurs from the audience, C2MTLers are up to the challenge.

C2, being held at Arsenal on 2020 William St. in Montreal’s Little Burgundy neighourhood, brings together the commercial and the creative to explore trends, opportunities, disruptions and major shifts on the horizon.

Every year, more than 5,000 decision-makers and creative minds unite to collectively shape, experience, and challenge the future of business.

The morning started with a performance from Maestro Kent Nagano and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra in the 360 Big Top stage, surrounded by striking video mapping that brought the auditorium to life, and ultimately, the first standing ovation of the conference (there will undoubtedly be many more).

The quality of speakers and depth of ideas generated at C2MTL has garnered international attention and, according to Price Waterhouse, has resulted in multi-million dollar business deals between attendees.

That’s not only good for business, it may in fact be good for the world.

The 2017 theme of C2MTL revolves around the five following questions:

How do we develop talent in an ever-shifting business environment?

What’s the role of the marketer in this new, constantly shifting digital world?

How do we reinvent entertainment?

In which ways can we rethink cities as living, ever-changing organisms?

What is the next great leap for humankind?

The strategically curated panel of speakers on Day 1 included Linda Boff, chief marketing officer of GE; Michelle Thaler, deputy director for science communication at NASA and Monika Bielskyte, a creative strategist, among others.

Day One was filled with bold, forward-thinking women who are disruptive leaders in their fields, changing the world one day at a time.

C2MTL takes place from May 24 to 26, 2017.

Stay tuned to find out what the next two days have in store!

Ariane Laezza is the founder/creative director of Art&Industry.