May 23, 2017 6:38 pm

Riverview, N.B. motorcyclist dead after collision with van in Dieppe

A 45-year-old Riverview man is dead following a collision between a van and a motorcycle in Dieppe, N.B. on Monday afternoon.

RCMP say they at about 4 p.m. a van travelling on Champlain Street veered in front of a motorcycle. A man and 38-year-old Moncton woman were on the motorcycle.

Both the man and woman were transported to Moncton Hospital where the man later died from his injuries. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and is recovering.

The van’s 61-year-old driver, a Dieppe man, was not injured and has been ticketed under the Provincial Offences Procedure Act for failing to yield the right of way.

