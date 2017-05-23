Nearly 500 vehicles checked by Regina police in impaired driving blitz

The Regina Police Service (RPS) was busy over the Victoria Day long weekend, cracking down on impaired driving.

On Friday and Saturday night, RPS had two primary units, the stealth enforcement project and a high visibility check-stop near the Ring Road and Wascana Parkway interchange.

Four-hundred and fifty vehicles were stopped at the Ring Road check-stop. Out of all of those vehicles, one driver received a 72-hour license suspension for driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .04 and .08.

Just had our first 72 suspensionn driver blew a WARN on the ASD. @FirstChoiceDD is coming to help them out @reginapolice #planasaferide — Cst. Warnar (@RPSTrafficUnit) May 21, 2017

Road side screening devices were used on 24 drivers, resulting in 23 passes, and one warning.

Six other Traffic Safety Act charges were filed at the check-stop and four vehicles were seized.

No one received a Criminal Code charge of impaired driving, which is driving with a BAC over .08

The stealth enforcement project caught three drivers with a BAC over .08, resulting in three impaired driving charges.

One driver was caught with a BAC between .04-.08. The driver received a 72-hour license suspension.

The operation of the stealth enforcement project resulted in 11 other charges under the Traffic Safety Act and four impounded vehicles.

Officers used field screening devices twice, resulting in one pass and one fail. Stealth RPS officers also conducted one field sobriety test.

In total, the steal enforcement project checked 42 vehicles.