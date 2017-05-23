Montreal police target jaywalkers, cyclists in new campaign

Montreal police have launched a pilot project to raise awareness of the rules of the road for pedestrians and cyclists.

READ MORE: Turning right on red discussed at Montreal public consultations on road safety

At the corner of Robert-Bourassa and René-Lévesque boulevards, officers handed out fines of roughly $50 to people who walked through the stoplight.

The twist? People fined can opt to take a 90 minute class and have the fine waived.

READ MORE: New regulations aimed at making Quebec roads safer for cyclists now in effect

Montreal police are planning to hold four interventions throughout the summer at busy intersections in the hopes of reminding walkers and cyclists of their responsibilities.

READ MORE: Four new photo radar locations on Montreal roads Monday

Fifteen pedestrians and two cyclists died last year as a result of traffic accidents, according to Montreal police inspector Vincent Richer.

The pilot program is modelled on a similar initiative in Longueuil, in the south shore, where police said people often didn’t know why they were getting a ticket.

Police say one persistent problem with cycling/pedestrian traffic laws — people often don't know their responsibilities. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/agzB7lPUlc — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 23, 2017

Richer explained only people fined as part of the pilot project will be eligible for the class; others either have to contest their fines in court or pay them.

READ MORE: More than 1 million Montreal cyclists on the road: Vélo Québec report

The classes are held at Place Dupuis and are free of charge.