May 23, 2017 2:24 pm
Updated: May 23, 2017 3:03 pm

Montreal police target jaywalkers, cyclists in new campaign

Montreal police have launched a pilot project to raise awareness of the rules of the road for pedestrians and cyclists.

At the corner of Robert-Bourassa and René-Lévesque boulevards, officers handed out fines of roughly $50 to people who walked through the stoplight.

The twist? People fined can opt to take a 90 minute class and have the fine waived.

Montreal police are planning to hold four interventions throughout the summer at busy intersections in the hopes of reminding walkers and cyclists of their responsibilities.

Fifteen pedestrians and two cyclists died last year as a result of traffic accidents, according to Montreal police inspector Vincent Richer.

The pilot program is modelled on a similar initiative in Longueuil, in the south shore, where police said people often didn’t know why they were getting a ticket.

Richer explained only people fined as part of the pilot project will be eligible for the class; others either have to contest their fines in court or pay them.

The classes are held at Place Dupuis and are free of charge.

