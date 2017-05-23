Busy weekend for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

It was a busy long weekend for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

Members responded to two incidents Monday.

The first dealt with an injured mountain biker in the hills above East Kelowna.

Officials say the rider was injured after going over the handle bars of his bike.

Eight search and rescue members responded to the scene where a helicopter was required to get the man out safely.

The extent of the rider’s injuries is not known.

While dealing with the injured rider, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was dispatched to the Big White area.

Officials say a woman had abandoned her truck at Big White Road and Highway 33.

Six members responded to the search.

The woman was found unharmed in a ravine.

It’s not clear why the woman left her truck.