Music director Alexander Mickelthwate to leave WSO, heading to Oklahoma

After more than a decade serving as the music director for the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO), Alexander Mickelthwate is leaving the city.

On Monday, the WSO said Mickelthwate is leaving his position at the end of the 2017-18 season.

He is taking a job as music director of the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, starting with the 2018-19 season.

“I am grateful for my years with the WSO and my years in Winnipeg,” Mickelthwate said.

“I will continue to think of myself as part of the WSO family for years to come. Yes, we have raised two hockey playing Canadian boys.”

Very grateful to become next music director w Oklahoma City Phil AND so grateful for WSO https://t.co/ZRu5Go90Bo via @YouTube — Mickelthwate (@amickelthwate) May 23, 2017

Mickelthwate has been the music director of the WSO since 2006. At the end of the 2017-18 season, he will have acted as the music director for 12 seasons, which makes Mickelthwate and Bramwell Tovey the two longest serving directors in WSO history.

“In his years with the WSO, he has become a much-admired leader in the broader arts scene in Winnipeg and has made many friends throughout our community,” WSO president, Terry Sargeant said. “We look forward to next season, the WSO’s 70th anniversary season and Alexander’s last as music director.”