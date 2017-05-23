Man fatally shot, woman found dead in Toronto’s east end

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot and a woman was found dead in Toronto’s east end overnight.

Toronto police said they were called to the Logan Avenue and Gerrard Street East area just before midnight where officers found a man in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was being transported to hospital by a civilian who stopped the vehicle and called for help when the man started to have trouble breathing.

When police and paramedics arrived, the victim told emergency crews he was shot at a home on Cavell Avenue.

The victim was transferred to hospital where he later died, police said.

Crews then went to the home and found the body of a woman.

Police haven’t released the nature of the woman’s injuries, but paramedics said she was not been shot.

Officers have closed part of Gerrard Street East for the investigation. The TTC tweeted the 506 Carlton streetcar has been temporarily replaced by shuttle buses.

UPDATE: 506 Carlton shuttle buses also operating via Carlaw, Dundas, Broadview due to a police investigation at Gerrard and Logan. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) May 23, 2017