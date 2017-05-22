Osborne Village going through growing pains, not decline: residents

WINNIPEG — When you walk through Osborne Village, the empty storefronts might lead you to believe the village is on a decline, but residents who have lived in the area for decades say that’s not the case.

For months, Osborne Village has been losing stores and restaurants. Former businesses like American Apparel and Desart have been sitting vacant in the village, with no sign of new tenants moving in.

Donna Lagopoulos is the former owner of Desart, a store that was in the heart of the village since 1968. She said she decided to close her doors two years ago because she thought nearly 50 years of her store was enough time spent working.

She believes closures like the most recent one of TD Bank in the village have nothing to do with the viability and survival of the village itself.

“It has nothing to do with the village, right? Those things were not reflective of the village. Those were reflective of a corporate decision in Toronto for TD bank. American Apparel went out across the country, it wasn’t selecting Osborne Village,” Lagopoulos said.

Rob Rousseau has lived in Osborne Village since 1994 and said it’s sad to see so many stores and restaurants leave the village.

“For what was the greatest village in Canada in 2012, when you look at it today, it’s sad, it’s shocking. We lost the bank,” Rousseau said.

But, Rousseau remains committed to the area and said he’s hopeful the changes are just a part of typical growing pains in any growing community.

Lagopoulos echoed Rousseau’s sentiments.

She said she hopes local shops will come occupy the spaces that have emptied out in the village and she’s excited to see the location of the former restaurant Basil and then later Black Rabbit, take new shape with its new owners.

Alexander Svenne will be opening his new restaurant “Little Goat Food & Drink” where the Black Rabbit was before it suddenly shut its doors. He said he plans to open up shop this summer and bring a new flavour to the village.

Lagopoulos has lived in the village since 1968 and said Svenne’s restaurant will be the perfect place to come in and pump some energy back in to an area that may have temporarily lost its appeal for some.