Regina Riot fall to Saskatoon Valkyries 20-17
The Saskatoon Valkyries stopped the Regina Riot from a rare home-and-home sweep with a 20-17 win on Sunday.
Regina was looking for a second consecutive victory against Saskatoon in the Western Women’s Canadian Football League (WWCFL).
READ MORE: Saskatoon Valkyries aim to spoil Regina Riot’s perfect record
The Riot jumped out to a 10-0 lead after running back Carmen Agar ran in one of two touchdowns at Historic Mosaic Stadium.
But their provincial rivals were not going to roll over.
Saskatoon’s Samantha Matheson ran one in for a touchdown on an almost identical play.
READ MORE: Regina Riot blank Saskatoon Valkyries 16-0
It was perhaps the play of the night, as the Valkyries’ Carly Dyck kicked a 38-yard field goal to tie the game up at 10-10 before halftime.
With a last-second score, Saskatoon went on to win it 20-17.
Next Sunday, Saskatoon takes on the Manitoba Fearless and Regina heads to Winnipeg for a bout with the Wolfpack.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.