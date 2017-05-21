Dozens of headstones destroyed at Brookside Cemetery

WINNIPEG — A weekly walk through Brookside Cemetery turned into a shocking discovery for a Winnipeg man this weekend.

West End resident John LaPorte said he was walking through the cemetery when he noticed dozens of headstones vandalized and destroyed.

“There were all kinds of graves pushed up, busted. There was one that was smashed,” LaPorte said.

Throughout the entire cemetery, LaPort said he saw close to 100 headstones that had been vandalized in some way.

“I was just shocked to see how many graves had been damaged.”

LaPorte said he believes the incident happened overnight Thursday. He posted pictures from his walk through the cemetery on Facebook.

Since then, people have been commenting, and getting in touch with LaPort, asking if they can help repair the damage.

“There’s a lot of people who have contacted me to see if we can get together and see if we can get some headstones and put them back into place.”

Winnipeg police said they have been notified of the vandalism, and are investigating.