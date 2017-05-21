Frustrations arise in Winnipeg over delays in missing, murdered indigenous women national inquiry

WINNIPEG — For over a week, a group of activists have been camping out at Memorial Park in hopes of bringing attention to the frustrations around delays in the national inquiry in to missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

Kimberley Kostiuk said she realized she just couldn’t sit there anymore while grieving families were given delay after delay when it came to the national inquiry.

READ MORE: Ottawa launches long-awaited inquiry into missing, murdered indigenous women

“One day I just woke up, out of my bed and said I’ve got to come here, I’ve got to help these people,” Kostiuk said.

She set up camp eight days ago at Memorial Park with her family, and soon a few supporters came out to join in her peaceful protest.

She believes her daughter was murdered 16 years ago as well, but she doesn’t want to be part of the inquiry. However, she said she’ll do what it takes to help bring peace to the families that have lost their wives, sisters, mothers, daughters, and aunts.

“We are here to stand in solidarity with the missing, murdered indigenous women,” Kostiuk said.

Kostiuk said she’s been trying to get a rush on the inquiry, as opposed to the delays that she said is frustrating and very disheartening for the hundreds of families out there missing their loved ones.

RELATED: Justin Trudeau discusses missing, murdered indigenous women during Edmonton visit

Kostiuk said while it’s just herself and a handful of others that have set up camp, she intends to remain there until she sees someone from the government come to the camp site and listen to her and understand why she’s doing what she’s doing.

“I’ll stay here all summer, I’ll stay here winter, [it] doesn’t matter. Until we get some response and we have some of the big shots in here [the legislature] to come out and stand with us and talk,” Kostiuk said.