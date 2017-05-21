Missing Saskatoon woman found after spending the night outdoors

Saskatoon police say a missing woman was found after spending the night outdoors this May long weekend.

Naomi Dornn, 18, was reported missing after leaving her Silverspring neighbourhood home to go for a bike ride at 8:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Police asked for the public’s help to find Dornn, who has a mental disability.

Saskatoon Search and Rescue (SSAR) was contacted by police for assistance just after 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Approximately three hours later, SSAR members found Dornn near the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo.

She was checked over by MD Ambulance personnel and found to be in good health.

SSAR is a highly-trained team made up of dedicated volunteers, often called upon by Saskatoon police to help in search and rescue situations.