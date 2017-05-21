Canada
May 21, 2017 2:23 pm
Updated: May 21, 2017 2:28 pm

Missing Saskatoon woman found after spending the night outdoors

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon Search and Rescue members found Naomi Dornn near the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo on Sunday morning.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
A A

Saskatoon police say a missing woman was found after spending the night outdoors this May long weekend.

Naomi Dornn, 18, was reported missing after leaving her Silverspring neighbourhood home to go for a bike ride at 8:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Warman RCMP search for missing 34-year-old woman

Police asked for the public’s help to find Dornn, who has a mental disability.

Saskatoon Search and Rescue (SSAR) was contacted by police for assistance just after 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Approximately three hours later, SSAR members found Dornn near the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo.

READ MORE: Missing Quebec woman’s family asks Crown for leniency

She was checked over by MD Ambulance personnel and found to be in good health.

SSAR is a highly-trained team made up of dedicated volunteers, often called upon by Saskatoon police to help in search and rescue situations.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bike Ride
Fairbrother Crescent
MD Ambulance
Mental Disability
Missing Persons
Missing Woman
Naomi Dornn
Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park And Zoo
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Search And Rescue
Silverspring Neighbourhood
SSAR

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News