Missing Quebec woman’s family asks Crown for leniency

The family of a Quebec woman who was found safe in Saskatchewan earlier this week is pleading with authorities not to lay charges.

They held a news conference Saturday to say that when Karine Major left Quebec she was in psychological distress after an event in her personal life.

Police arrested Major for allegedly making a false declaration to officers who met her in Saskatchewan.

Police have said their information suggests the 26-year-old was not the victim of a crime or kidnapping.

A passerby recognized Major on Wednesday, several days after she was reported missing from her home in Rimouski, 300 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Police have transferred Major’s file to the Crown’s office.

Major’s lawyer, Jean Denis, said his client had not slept or eaten for several days when she was questioned and may have regretted her actions once she realized her case had been widely publicized back home.

“Unfortunately, she made a statement she maybe shouldn’t have made,” he said at the news conference. “She did not deliberately deceive anyone.”

Major’s boyfriend also said the woman might have become confused because she isn’t fully fluent in English.

Major is home in Quebec and resting, her sister said.

Annie Major added the family would do whatever it took to help her recover from her ordeal.

“It doesn’t matter why or how, the important thing is she’s with us,” she said. “I’m going to squeeze her hard and we’re going to take care of her.”