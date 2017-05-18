Quebec woman arrested for suspected mischief after being found alive in Sask.

Quebec provincial police said a missing woman who was found safe in Saskatchewan has been arrested for suspected mischief.

A passerby recognized Karine Major on Wednesday, almost a week after she was reported missing from her home in Rimouski, 300 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

READ MORE: Quebec woman gone missing last week found alive in Saskatchewan

Police said their latest information suggests the 26-year-old was not the victim of a crime or kidnapping.

They said she left Quebec for personal reasons and was arrested for allegedly making a false declaration to police officers who met her in Saskatchewan.

She was sent to hospital for an evaluation but has since been released.

Her file has been transferred to the Crown’s office.