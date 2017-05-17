Canada
May 17, 2017 4:53 pm
Updated: May 17, 2017 4:57 pm

Quebec woman gone missing last week found alive in Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police investigators are scheduled to meet with Karine Major to learn more about how she ended up in Saskatchewan.

missingchildrensnetwork.ngo
A A

Quebec provincial police say a young woman who went missing last week has been found alive in Saskatchewan.

Police said today passersby contacted authorities after recognizing Karine Major on the street.

READ MORE: Missing woman Joanne Rayne Laurin sought by Prince Albert police

Story continues below

Spokesman Claude Doiron says RCMP officers were able to formally identify the 26-year-old and she was brought to a hospital for an evaluation.

He adds it was during her hospital visit that she apparently contacted a family member to tell them she was doing well.

Quebec provincial police investigators are scheduled to meet with Major in Saskatchewan later today to learn more about how she ended up in that province.

READ MORE: Death of missing woman Melinda Gladys Charles considered suspicious

Police are not able to say if the woman travelled to the province on her own or where she was found.

Major lives in Rimouski, 300 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
found alive
Karine Major
Missing Persons
Missing Woman
Quebec
RCMP
Rimouski
Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News