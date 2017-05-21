This week on Focus Montreal: May 20

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community, and brings their stories into focus.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

Transgender rights



This week, Bill C-16 was making its way through the Senate.

It’s a bill that would offer protection to transgender Canadians under this country’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

It’s been hotly-debated for decades, but this time the government is pushing hard to get it through.

It’s been well over a decade since transgender Canadians have been fighting to get their human rights recognized.

Now, parents of transgender children have renewed hope that Bill C-16 could be approved.

Montreal Mom Kimberley Manning and her 11-year-old transgender daughter went before Senate to plead with them to pass the bill this month.

Both Manning and her daughter joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to talk about their ongoing fight for basic rights.

C2 Montreal



Every year, Montreal is host to a remarkable business conference merging commerce and creativity.

C2 as the event is called, attracts top business leaders and personalities form around the world and serves as an ideal networking opportunity for young entrepreneurs.

Thanks to the Emerging Entrepreneur Contest — sponsored by the Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Family Foundation — 25 local start-ups have been selected to participate in all the C2 activities free of charge.

This initiative rewards emerging Quebec entrepreneurs who demonstrate a creative and innovative approach to their businesses.

Scott Loong, co-founder and CEO of Covera, Genevieve Begin, co-founder and CEO of Popup Camp and Alastair Monk co-founder of Motorleaf — three of the winners of the Emerging Entrepreneur Contest — sat down with Orchard to share their stories.

To learn more about the conference and the contest, visit the C2 Montreal website.

Containers



Canadian artist Rosemary Leach was born in Westmount in 1968.

As fate would have it though, the creation of the Parti Québécois that same year prompted a massive Anglophone exodus.

Her family, like so many others, headed for the Ontario border.

Now, Leach is coming home with a new exhibit called Containers.

A fitting name which illustrates the style of Leach’s paintings; works that aim to depict moments, and objects that evoke powerful feelings contained within us all.

Leach dropped by Focus Montreal studio to talk about her work.

Leach’s art is on display until May 28 at the Mainline Gallery on Saint-Laurent next to the iconic Schwartz Deli.