May 2-4 weekend starts trauma season for London Health Sciences Centre

The London Health Sciences Centre is encouraging Londoners to stay safe this Victoria Day long weekend.

Forty per cent of all major trauma patients have come during the Victoria Day and Labour Day long weekend, according to the LHSC.

The most prevalent cause of injury in 2016 was motor vehicle collisions which accounted for half of all severe traumas.

Motorcycle crashes and deaths marked a new high last year with 36 fatalities in Ontario — 18 people died in the west region, which leads all jurisdictions across Ontario.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries after colliding with horse-drawn carriage

LHSC injury prevention specialist Brandon Batey tells AM980 that distracted driving is the leading cause of all collisions and it is critical to remain focused while at the wheel.

“Always drive sober and look out for pedestrians, cyclists, children and other drivers — share the road, be courteous and respectful,” said Batey.

READ MORE: Driver pleads guilty in drunk-driving crash that killed London Free Press carrier

Last summer, there were 336 severe trauma patients treated at LHSC between the May and September long weekends.

Of these, 26 per cent were positive for consuming alcohol, as drug and alcohol use are significant risk factors for traumatic injuries.