Quebec floods: Cleanup underway in Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac

Saturday and Sunday will be spent cleaning up in Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac after the area was hit hard by the recent floods.

Using wheelbarrows, tractors and a dumpster, volunteers and residents helped chip in.

The flood brought plenty of debris into the area.

“Everything that could float ended up here,” Luc Coulombe, a volunteer said.

About a dozen volunteers turned up near the corner of de la Baie Street and du Casino Street to help pick up any debris or damaged goods.

They say they’ll be here throughout the weekend and if needed, on Monday.

“If we have to go through Monday, we’ll go through Monday,” Coulombe said. “I’m pretty confident at the speed and the rate we’re going, we’ll be done by Sunday night.”

Some residents were hit hard by the floods. For many, Saturday will be spent cleaning up debris. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/lTiieMH46G — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) May 20, 2017

Others taking part in Saturday’s cleanup stayed positive during the situation as they could feel the community coming together.

“You can feel a sense of community here,” Peggy Babalis, a volunteer, said. “One foot in front of the other. We’re not the only ones. The whole province has been affected.”