Residents in Vaudreuil cope with flooding after Lac des Deux-Montagnes spills into neighbourhood

In the neighbourhood of Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac, residents are calling it the worst they’ve ever seen.

Water has completely engulfed the road, leaving some basements flooded and backyards unrecognizable.

In the last 48 hours, Environment Canada estimates Vaudreuil has received up to 35 mm of rain.

Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac completely flooded. Resident taking us on a tour of the area. pic.twitter.com/MJKOaYCXHk — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) May 6, 2017

Marie-Josée Paquette said it’s unlike anything she’s ever seen.

“Maybe, 15 years ago it came a little close to the house, but I mean, not like this, we don’t see the road anymore and now we’re [literally] by the lake,” she said.

The Lac des Deux-Montagnes spilled its banks, right into the neighbourhood.

Some residents said 73-year-old Gerard Ducharme’s home may be the worst off.

His home sits extremely low, leaving it at the highest risk.

“It’s pretty much flooded in the back,” Ducharme said. “But we got four pumps working full-time, day and night.”

The Lake of Two Mountains has quite literally engulfed the homes of residents living in Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac. pic.twitter.com/VCL14pLuyc — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) May 6, 2017

But residents are staying positive, they’re not letting all this water bring them down.

“We take it with a smile,” said resident, Luc Tison. “It’s gonna leave at some point … we hope.”

That positive spirit was at work just down the road, where fellow neighbours were filling up sandbags for those who might need them.

“To see that accesses to roads are being cut off, to see that people are losing parts of their property and maybe loosing some of their belongings, it’s very scary,” said local Vaudreuil resident, Mei-Lin Yee.

Some insist, filing up sandbags is the least they can do to help.

“All the times you see on TV, when you’ve got all the floods and hurricanes and it’s thousands of miles away and you feel like you can’t help,” said local resident, Sherry Thacker. “Well, this is in our own backyard, so now is the time to pitch in.”