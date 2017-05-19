Weather
May 19, 2017 10:36 am
Updated: May 19, 2017 10:38 am

Quebec floods: Almost 2,890 Quebec homes still affected

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: City officials provided an update Thursday on the aftermath of flooding on the island of Montreal. The Montreal fire department has already carried out more than one thousand inspections to determine if residents can return to their homes. They’ve found that 60 homes cannot be reintegrated for health and safety reasons. Howard Cohen has the details.

A A

Quebec’s public security minister says waters are continuing to recede from flood-stricken areas of the province.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Dozens of homes uninhabitable in the aftermath of flooding

The one region where levels have risen is Lac-Saint-Jean, about 225 kilometres north of Quebec City.

Story continues below

Martin Coiteux says almost 2,890 homes are still affected by floods and 2,668 citizens have been evacuated from 78 communities.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Philippe Couillard to announce changes to compensation rules

He says personnel will be deployed in the coming days to help with clean-up operations.

Labour Minister Dominique Vien says resources are being put in place to help people rebuild.

READ MORE: Operation Montreal Flood: helping victims get back on their feet

She says the government has reached agreements with a number of construction-related organizations who have promised to provide service at a fair price.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dominique Vien
Flooding
Heavy Rain
Martin Coiteux
Montreal flooding
Montreal rainfall
Quebec flooding
Quebec floods

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News