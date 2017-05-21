COMMENTARY: A former CIA operative and campaign adviser to Ted Cruz talks Donald Trump as POTUS

Clare Lopez is a former CIA agent and now is vice-president of the Washington-based Center for Security Policy think tank. Lopez served as a campaign adviser to Ted Cruz in his presidential campaign and was rumoured to be in the running for the post of Deputy National Security Adviser to President Trump.

Lopez, in 2012, accused then-U.S. President Barack Obama of allowing radical Islamic individuals and groups to infiltrate the White House and U.S. judicial system. She was loudly challenged for her statements by President Obama’s supporters. Today, we’ll hear from Lopez, how she views the current American president and the constant attacks on Donald Trump and the narrative that he has ties to Vladimir Putin.

We’ll hear your thoughts on the New York Times and Washington Post headline stories of Donald Trump and his alleged Russian connection. The NYT and WaPo run repeat stories in which such accusations are made, yet the newspapers credit unnamed sources for their information. Is this believable to you? Throughout his presidency, U.S. MSM raised hardly a mention of the fact that one of President Obama’s close friends is convicted domestic terrorist William Ayers.

President Trump begins his first international visits tour in Saudi Arabia where he is being hailed as a great man. I’ll be joined by the Washington bureau chief for Al Jazeera Abderrahim Foukara about how Middle Eastern countries are likely to welcome Donald Trump. Mr. Foukara is an excellent journalist who has been a guest on my program a number of times.

As far as the “unnamed sources” stories dominating American media are concerned, what does media ethics professor Jane Kirtley make of that? Professor Kirtley is from the University of Minnesota.

It’s Saturday, so Beauties and the Beast time with Catherine Swift of WorkingCanadians.ca (former CEO/president of the CFIB), former Liberal MP Michelle Simson who was Justin Trudeau’s seatmate in parliament and former Toronto Sun money editor Linda Leatherdale.

We’ll start the show with Brian Kitts, co-founder and president of You Can Play, the North American organization which stands for fair and equal treatment of LGBTQ athletes. This, after Kevin Pillar’s outburst on the field in the Jays-Braves game. Pillar has unreservedly apologized and is serving a two-game suspension. Toronto employment law specialist Lior Samfiru will share what would most certainly happen to someone in the workplace who used the term Pillar shouted.

And Chadwick Moore is a gay journalist in New York City who wrote a piece for the New York Post about having become a conservative after declaring he was liberal for years. What kind of welcome did he receive from conservatives? And how did liberals react? Mr. Moore will share his experience.

