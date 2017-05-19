Saskatoon weather outlook: storms, slightly warmer May long weekend

Story highlights Warmth returns Friday Chance of thundershowers Saturday Unsettled Sunday Calmer Victoria Day Monday

Heat builds back in with a chance of storms over May long weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight kept us fairly mild with temperatures only falling back to 4 degrees overnight.

Plenty of blue skies and sunny breaks along with some cloudy period this morning and a warm southerly wind kicking in with gusts of 30 to 40 km/h helped warm us up into the high teens by noon!

A mix of sun and cloud this morning with plenty of blue in the sky! https://t.co/nwJOGoid3U #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/mTA7brBO9M — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 19, 2017

Southerly winds have kicked in, helping to warm us up to 17 degrees in Saskatoon! https://t.co/nwJOGoid3U #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/TbnY8ItfaK — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 19, 2017

21st St in downtown Saskatoon has been taken over by Rush hour traffic! #yxe pic.twitter.com/REpatJUl3X — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) May 19, 2017

Mild air continues to funnel in for the rest of the day with a few more clouds building in and an afternoon high around 20 degrees.

Tonight

Partly to mostly clear skies will be the feature of our Friday night as the mercury drops back into mid-single digits.

Saturday

Some sunshine is expected to start our long weekend Saturday, helping us warm into double digits by the time you wake up, climbing into the low 20s by the afternoon!

Clouds will build back in during the day with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon as a trough swings through.

Sunday

Some lingering moisture and instability is expected to make our Sunday partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

As a result, temperatures are likely to top out slightly cooler by a degree or so, but still in the low 20s for an afternoon high.

Victoria Day Monday

We may start off our Victoria Day Monday with a few clouds before we clear to get into some midday sunshine with a chance of a few clouds building up during the afternoon.

During the day we should warm up into the low 20s before cooling back into the mid-teens for anyone planning to enjoy any evening festivities or fireworks displays.

Work Week Outlook

The real heat returns next week as an upper ridge punches its way back in on Tuesday and Wednesday, helping boost temperatures into the mid 20s with some sun and cloud.

We’re expecting to cool down toward the end of the week as our ridge breaks down and models bring in an upper low that could give us some rain to end the week.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken in Hepburn by Tara Stadnyk.

