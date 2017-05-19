Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, May 18, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

We are still on track for summer-like conditions starting Sunday.

Expect sun to start today, with afternoon increasing cloud. There will also be a slight chance of a shower this evening and overnight into tomorrow when a weak disturbance crosses the interior.

Saturday will see decreasing cloud with sun by the afternoon.

When an upper ridge gains strength starting Sunday, we will see daytime highs well above seasonal for at least the first half of next week.

Today’s daytime high range: 16 to 23C

~ Duane/Wesla