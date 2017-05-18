Park plans this long weekend? Some Kelowna parks closed due to flood concern

If a trip to the park was part of your May long weekend plans, beware the City of Kelowna has closed multiple waterfront parks due to flooding concerns.

The following parks are closed indefinitely:

Sutherland Park

City Park

Lake Avenue Beach Access (south) to Burne Avenue Beach Access

Strathcona Park

Francis Avenue

Maude Roxby Bird Sanctuary

Kinsmen Park

Rotary Beach Park

“The flood protection measures are in place along some of Kelowna’s beaches and waterfront parks to help reduce the effect of high water levels,” City of Kelowna Parks Services Manager Blair Stewart said.

“We’ve made the call to close the beach areas until the flood protection measures can be removed.”

The city advises there are more than 200 parks in Kelowna and most are still open this long weekend.

You can find those park locations here.