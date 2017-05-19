North Hamilton home gutted by fire, no one hurt

No one was hurt, but damage is extensive, following a house fire in north Hamilton.

Flames were shooting from the third-floor windows of the 2.5-storey detached home on Catharine Street North by the time firefighters arrived just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and made sure the fire didn’t spread to neighbouring homes.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire has been determined to be a malfunctioning electrical appliance.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupants with alternate accommodation.