Canada
May 19, 2017 10:22 am
Updated: May 19, 2017 10:23 am

North Hamilton home gutted by fire, no one hurt

By News Anchor  900 CHML

Firefighters determined the cause of the house fire was a malfunctioning electrical appliance.

900 CHML
A A

No one was hurt, but damage is extensive, following a house fire in north Hamilton.

Flames were shooting from the third-floor windows of the 2.5-storey detached home on Catharine Street North by the time firefighters arrived just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and made sure the fire didn’t spread to neighbouring homes.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire has been determined to be a malfunctioning electrical appliance.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupants with alternate accommodation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Catharine Street North
Hamilton
Hamilton Fire
House Fire
Red Cross

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News