Saskatoon weather outlook: frosty morning, change for May long weekend

Story highlights Frosty Thursday morning Sunshine returns Warmer weather moves in Friday Unsettled May long weekend

Frosty start to the day with temperatures falling below freezing, but changes are moving in just in time for the long weekend!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

An arctic high sliding by helped temperatures fall below freezing this morning with widespread frost across the region.

Temperatures in Saskatoon fell back to -2 with places like Prince Albert and North Battleford cooling back to -4 to start the day with wind chills making it feel as cool as -6.

We've made it up to the low teens over this noon hour in Saskatoon! https://t.co/fRiSvu7OMs #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/XYewV0MxL1 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 18, 2017

Sunny skies with some high clouds stuck around through the morning, which assisted in quickly warming us up into double digits by mid-morning.

Sunshine and some high cloud will stick around this afternoon with a daytime high climbing into the mid-teens.

Tonight

The high pressure centre will slide east tonight, bringing a risk of frost to parts of eastern Saskatchewan, but keeping skies here mostly clear as we cool down to 3 degrees.

Friday

A warm, southerly wind around 20 km/h to 30 km/h will kick in to end off the work week thanks to a low pressure system in northern Alberta, which will help warm us up into the high teens for a daytime high.

Sunny skies will start the morning with some more clouds likely to build in during the day.

May Long Weekend

The kick off to the long weekend will be lovely with temperatures climbing into the low 20s on Saturday and increasing cloudiness during the day as a trough swings through with a chance of late day showers.

Sunday will be slightly cooler and cloudier with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm and a daytime high still expected to make it into the low 20s.

Unsettled conditions continue for Victoria Day Monday with a chance of showers or thunderstorms as we warm up to an afternoon high in the high teens or low 20s.

Work Week Outlook

Most models are bringing in an upper ridge of high pressure to start the work week, keeping us in some more sunshine with daytime highs in the low 20s into the middle of the week.

Jordan Leis took this Your Saskatchewan photo near Perdue:

