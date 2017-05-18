1 reportedly dead, multiple people injured after car drives onto sidewalk near New York’s Times Square

One person is reportedly dead and multiple people are injured after a car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City’s Times Square just before lunch hour Thursday.

Though it’s not clear what caused the incident, CBS is citing the New York Police Department as saying the incident is not related to terrorism.

Photos on social media show a damaged car on propped up against a light standard.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

According to Reuters news agency, one person died during the incident and at least 10 people are being treated for injuries.

However, according to New York’s fire department, 13 people are being treated at the scene.

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square pic.twitter.com/ySwtL6ZLoc — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

According to CBS New York, the driver of the vehicle had been extracted from the vehicle.

More to come.