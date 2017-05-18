1 reportedly dead, multiple people injured after car drives onto sidewalk near New York’s Times Square
One person is reportedly dead and multiple people are injured after a car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City’s Times Square just before lunch hour Thursday.
Though it’s not clear what caused the incident, CBS is citing the New York Police Department as saying the incident is not related to terrorism.
Photos on social media show a damaged car on propped up against a light standard.
According to Reuters news agency, one person died during the incident and at least 10 people are being treated for injuries.
However, according to New York’s fire department, 13 people are being treated at the scene.
According to CBS New York, the driver of the vehicle had been extracted from the vehicle.
More to come.
