Students learn about nutrition at Saskatoon Food Bank

It was an eye opening lesson for some high school students on Wednesday when they paid a visit to the Saskatoon Food Bank.

The group met with a dietitian and one of the city’s top chefs to learn about nutrition, as well as the struggles of poverty.

It’s part of an initiative to teach people how to get the most out of the food they eat.

“It’s great to have the students here because they learn about what’s going on, the work we’re doing here, people who might be living in poverty and then they become our ambassadors,” food bank executive director Laurie O’Connor said.

“They’re going home and talking to their parents about it and talking to their friends about it and then that information is being spread.”

Students had the chance to try a meal whipped up by Radisson Hotel Saskatoon executive chef Scott Torgerson, and hear from dietitian Brooke Bulloch about healthy budget-friendly meals.

After they were fed, the students were put to work unloading over 4,500 boxes of pasta.