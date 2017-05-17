B.C. woman gives birth to 14-pound baby

Colleen Burgoyne says the birth of her second son was full of surprises. He arrived two weeks early and weighed almost 14 pounds.

“I kind of had a feeling he was going to be big, but not this big,” she said.

Burgoyne gave birth to her second child, Shawn Tyson Williams Burgoyne, at Cranbrook’s East Kootenay Regional Hospital on Monday.

“When I saw him, it was amazing” she said. “I cried. He was just so chunky and cute.”

Shawn was born via caesarean section and both mother and son are doing fine.

Staff said Shawn is the biggest baby anyone at the hospital has ever seen, adding that the average birth weight in B.C. is around 7.5 pounds.

According to mom, Shawn is happy and eating a lot.