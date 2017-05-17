Jock Wilson: Calgary Stampeders hyped for 2017 season

Bo Levi Mitchell knows football, and the Calgary Stampeders quarterback is ready for a brand new CFL season.

Mitchell is coming off a most outstanding player (MOP) season, and he’s the focus of a brand new hype video that was released by the football club earlier this week.

With Mitchell leading the offense, the Stampeders are the team to beat in the Western Conference. The big question mark heading into training camp on May 28 is — “who will be number two?”

Three quarterbacks will compete for the coveted backup spot. Second year, former University of Calgary star Andrew Buckley will be given every opportunity, but he will be challenged by free agent signing Mitchell Gale and former NFL draft pick Ricky Stanzi.

Gale has played for the Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders over his four-year career.

Stanzi was selected by the Kansas city Chiefs in the fifth round (135th overall) in the 2011 NFL draft. After spending two seasons with the chiefs, he was claimed on waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also spent time with the Houston Texans, New York Giants, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.

“We’re very pleased with Mitchell Gale’s experience and arm,” said Calgary Stampeders president and general manager, John Hufnagel. “We’ll have a solid competition behind Bo.”

Stampeders rookies report on May 24 and main training camp starts on May 28. The first pre-season game is Tuesday, June 6 at McMahon Stadium. All games will be broadcast on Newstalk 770.